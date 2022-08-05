× Expand Clark Ruhland Salem After 5 - Cimmaron

The “Salem After Five” concert series is at the Salem Farmers Market with a full slate of talented bands, incredible food trucks and deserving charities. Rocking the Market this month is "Cimmaron"!

Food from The Crusty Bark, Kettle Cooker Express, Lazy Days BBQ & Rookie's Ice Cream will be available. There will be children’s activities, and adult beverages from P.A. Short Distributing will be available for patrons.

Ticket prices are still just $5 for adults and kids 12-and-under are admitted free. Once again, all proceeds from the concerts will benefit several charities. August features Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries (SAEM).

The Salem Farmers Market is located on the corner of Main and Broad streets and “Salem After Five” is presented by the City of Salem Parks and Recreation Department and sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners P.A. Short Distributing and Pepsi. Coolers, outside food, drinks, rollerblades, skateboards, and pets are not allowed on the premises. For additional information, call Salem Parks and Recreation at 540-375-3057.