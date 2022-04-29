Salem After 5 - Domino

× Expand Clark Ruhland April Salem After 5 featuring Domino

The “Salem After Five” concert series is back at the Salem Farmers Market in 2022 with a full slate of talented bands, incredible food trucks and deserving charities. Once again, fan favorite “Domino” is set to perform at the season opening show on Friday, April 29.

Music fans are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or a blanket and enjoy a relaxing night outdoors in the heart of Downtown Salem. Gates will open for each performance at 5 p.m. and the shows will last until 9 p.m.

Food from local vendors, children’s activities, and adult beverages from P.A. Short will be available for patrons. Tickets prices are still just $5 for adults and kids 12-and-under are admitted free. Once again, all proceeds from the concerts will benefit several worthwhile charities throughout Virginia’s Blue Ridge region.

The Salem Farmers Market is located on the corner of Main and Broad streets and “Salem After Five” is presented by the City of Salem Parks and Recreation Department and sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners, P.A. Short and Pepsi. Coolers, outside food, drinks, rollerblades, skateboards, and pets are not allowed on the premises. For additional information, call Salem Parks and Recreation at 540-375-3057.