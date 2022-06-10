Salem After 5 - Gasoline Alley

× Expand Clark Ruhland Salem After 5 featuring Gasoline Alley

The “Salem After Five” concert series is at the Salem Farmers Market with a full slate of talented bands, incredible food trucks and deserving charities. Rocking the Market this month is "Gasoline Alley"!

Food from Buddy's BBQ, Delicia's Gourmet Ice, The Kettle Cooker Express, & Bootleg BBQ will be available. There will be children’s activities, and adult beverages from P.A. Short Distributing will be available for patrons.

Ticket prices are still just $5 for adults and kids 12-and-under are admitted free. Once again, all proceeds from the concerts will benefit several charities. June features Hope Tree Family Services.

The Salem Farmers Market is located on the corner of Main and Broad streets and “Salem After Five” is presented by the City of Salem Parks and Recreation Department and sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners P.A. Short Distributing and Pepsi. Coolers, outside food, drinks, rollerblades, skateboards, and pets are not allowed on the premises. For additional information, call Salem Parks and Recreation at 540-375-3057.