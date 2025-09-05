Salem Choral Society Christmas Concerts

× Expand Courtesy Salem Choral Society

Join the Salem Choral Society for two Christmas concerts -- Friday, December 12, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 14, at 4 p.m. at Salem Presbyterian Church.

Admission is free. Donations are welcome and appreciated.

The Salem Choral Society is a community choir consisting of singers from all over the Roanoke Valley who love to sing together and to prepare and perform a wide variety of choral music.

The mission of The Salem Choral Society is: Enriching lives through quality music performance, outreach, and education.