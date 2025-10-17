Salem Choral Society Fall Concerts

Salem Presbyterian Church 41 E Main St, Salem, Virginia 24153

Join the Salem Choral Society for our fall concerts, Friday, October 17, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, October 19, at 4 p.m. at Salem Presbyterian Church.

Admission is free.  Donations are welcome and appreciated.

The Salem Choral Society is a community choir consisting of singers from all over the Roanoke Valley who love to sing together and to prepare and perform a wide variety of choral music. 

The mission of The Salem Choral Society is: Enriching lives through quality music performance, outreach, and education.

Info

Salem Presbyterian Church 41 E Main St, Salem, Virginia 24153
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Salem Choral Society Fall Concerts - 2025-10-17 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Salem Choral Society Fall Concerts - 2025-10-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Salem Choral Society Fall Concerts - 2025-10-17 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Salem Choral Society Fall Concerts - 2025-10-17 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Salem Choral Society Fall Concerts - 2025-10-19 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Salem Choral Society Fall Concerts - 2025-10-19 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Salem Choral Society Fall Concerts - 2025-10-19 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Salem Choral Society Fall Concerts - 2025-10-19 16:00:00 ical