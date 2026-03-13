Salem Choral Society Spring Concerts
Salem Presbyterian Church 41 E Main St, Salem, Virginia 24153
Courtesy Salem Choral Society
Join the Salem Choral Society for our spring concerts, Friday, May 1, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 3, at 4 p.m. at Salem Presbyterian Church.
Admission is free. Donations are welcome and appreciated.
The Salem Choral Society is a community choir consisting of singers from all over the Roanoke Valley who love to sing together and to prepare and perform a wide variety of choral music.
The mission of The Salem Choral Society is: Enriching lives through quality music performance, outreach, and education.