Salem Distance Run

to

Longwood Park 601 East Main Street, Salem, Virginia

Join us for the 52nd Salem Distance Run! The oldest run in the Roanoke Valley!

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m.

Location: 5K and 10K will begin in front of 201 East Main St. in Downtown Salem and end at Longwood Park. The Kids Run will be in Longwood Park starting at 7:30 a.m.

Distances: 5K Run/Walk, 10K Run, and 1 Mile Kids Run

Registration Prices: Kids Run- $20

5K Run/Walk- $30

10K- $35

Register here: https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/VA/Salem/SalemDistanceRun

Info

Longwood Park 601 East Main Street, Salem, Virginia
Fitness, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
540-375-3057
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Salem Distance Run - 2026-08-08 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Salem Distance Run - 2026-08-08 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Salem Distance Run - 2026-08-08 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Salem Distance Run - 2026-08-08 08:00:00 ical