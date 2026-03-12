Salem Distance Run
Longwood Park 601 East Main Street, Salem, Virginia
Salem Distance Run 2026
Join us for the 52nd Salem Distance Run! The oldest run in the Roanoke Valley!
Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026
Time: 8:00 a.m.
Location: 5K and 10K will begin in front of 201 East Main St. in Downtown Salem and end at Longwood Park. The Kids Run will be in Longwood Park starting at 7:30 a.m.
Distances: 5K Run/Walk, 10K Run, and 1 Mile Kids Run
Registration Prices: Kids Run- $20
5K Run/Walk- $30
10K- $35
Register here: https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/VA/Salem/SalemDistanceRun