Salem Distance Run 2026
Join us for the 52nd Salem Distance Run! The oldest run in the Roanoke Valley!
Location: 5K and 10K will begin in front of 201 East Main St. in Downtown Salem and end at Longwood Park. The Kids Run will be in Longwood Park starting at 7:30 a.m.
Distances: 5K Run/Walk, 10K Run, and 1-Mile Kids Run
Registration Prices: Kids Run - $20 | 5K Run/Walk - $30 | 10K - $35
Register here: https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/VA/Salem/SalemDistanceRun
Info
Fitness, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor