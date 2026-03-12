× Expand City of Salem Salem Distance Run 2026

Join us for the 52nd Salem Distance Run! The oldest run in the Roanoke Valley!

Location: 5K and 10K will begin in front of 201 East Main St. in Downtown Salem and end at Longwood Park. The Kids Run will be in Longwood Park starting at 7:30 a.m.

Distances: 5K Run/Walk, 10K Run, and 1-Mile Kids Run

Registration Prices: Kids Run - $20 | 5K Run/Walk - $30 | 10K - $35

Register here: https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/VA/Salem/SalemDistanceRun