The Salem Fair is the largest fair in the state and has been recognized as one of the top 100 fairs and expositions in the country.With tons of rides, plenty of good fair food & vendors, and entertainment galore ... there is something for everyone at the Salem Fair!

Admission: The Salem Fair does not charge the public a gate or admission fee for this event. Parking on the grounds is also free of charge. No pets are allowed.

Fair Hours:

Monday - Friday: 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Saturday - Sunday: 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm

For information on rides, specials on ride passes, and entertainment schedule, please visit https://www.salemfair.com/