Salem After Five: Blackwater
to
Salem Farmers Market Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
City of Salem
Salem After Five: Blackwater
Come listen to live music and dance the night away! Bring a chair and blanket while enjoying food from local vendors and brews sold by P.A. Short. There are plenty of activities for children, as well.
Time: 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Location: Salem Farmers Market
Cost: $5 (children under the age of 12 are FREE)
Coolers, outside food, drinks, rollerblades, skateboards, and pets are not allowed on the premises.
*NO RE-ENTRY*
Friday, April 24: Blackwater
Charity: Salem/Roanoke County Food Pantry
Food Trucks: Dale's Diner Express, Cabo Fish Taco, Sweet Surrender Ice Cream, Kettle Cooker Express, Star City Sips
Sponsored by: Pinnacle Financial Partners