Salem After Five: Domino

Salem After Five September 15
Come listen to live music and dance the night away! Bring a chair and blanket while enjoying food from local vendors and brews sold by P.A. Short. There are plenty of activities for children, as well.
Time: 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Location: Salem Farmers Market
Cost: $5 (children under the age of 12 are free)
Coolers, outside food, drinks, rollerblades, skateboards, and pets are not allowed on the premises.
*NO RE-ENTRY*
Friday, September 15: Domino
Charity: TBA
Food Trucks: Dale's Diner Express, Kettle Cooker Express, TBA
Sponsored by: Pinnacle Financial Partners and Pepsi