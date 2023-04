Salem After Five: Domino

× Expand City of Salem Salem After Five

Come listen to live music and dance the night away! Bring a chair and blanket while enjoying food from local vendors and brews sold by P.A. Short. There are plenty of activities for children, as well.

Time: 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Location: Salem Farmers Market

Cost: $5 (children under the age of 12 are free)

Coolers, outside food, drinks, rollerblades, skateboards, and pets are not allowed on the premises. For additional information, call Salem Parks and Recreation at 540-375-3057.

Friday, April 28: Domino

Charity: TBD

Food Trucks: Cabo Fish Taco, Dale's Diner Express, The Kettle Cooker Express

Sponsored by: Pinnacle Financial Partners and Pepsi