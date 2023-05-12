Salem After Five: Fuzzy Logic
to
Salem Farmers Market Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
City of Salem
Salem After Five May
Come listen to live music and dance the night away! Bring a chair and blanket while enjoying food from local vendors and brews sold by P.A. Short. There are plenty of activities for children, as well.
Time: 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Location: Salem Farmers Market
Cost: $5 (children under the age of 12 are free)
Coolers, outside food, drinks, rollerblades, skateboards, and pets are not allowed on the premises. For additional information, call Salem Parks and Recreation at 540-375-3057.
*NO RE-ENTRY
Friday, May 12: Fuzzy Logic
Charity: Salem Sports Foundation
Food Trucks: Ken and Jayne’s Burgers and Dogs, The Kettle Cooker Express
Sponsored by: Pinnacle Financial Partners and Pepsi