City of Salem Salem After Five: Fuzzy Logic

Come listen to live music and dance the night away! Bring a chair and blanket while enjoying food from local vendors and brews sold by P.A. Short. There are plenty of activities for children, as well.

Time: 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Location: Salem Farmers Market

Cost: $5 (children under the age of 12 are free)

Coolers, outside food, drinks, rollerblades, skateboards, and pets are not allowed on the premises. For additional information, call Salem Parks and Recreation at 540-375-3057.

Friday, May 12: Fuzzy Logic

Charity: Salem Sports Foundation

Food Trucks: Ken and Jayne’s Burgers and Dogs, The Kettle Cooker Express

Sponsored by: Pinnacle Financial Partners and Pepsi