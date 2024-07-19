× Expand City of Salem Salem After Five: The Kings

Come listen to live music and dance the night away! Bring a chair and blanket while enjoying food from local vendors and brews sold by P.A. Short. There are plenty of activities for children, as well.

Time: 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Location: Salem Farmers Market

Cost: $5 (children under the age of 12 are FREE)

Coolers, outside food, drinks, rollerblades, skateboards, and pets are not allowed on the premises.

*NO RE-ENTRY*

Friday, July 19: The Kings

Charity: Salem Kiwanis Club

Food Trucks: Hangry Bulldog, Cabo Fish Taco, Sweet Surrender Ice Cream, Kettle Cooker Express

Sponsored by: Pinnacle Financial Partners and Pepsi