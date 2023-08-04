Salem After Five: The Kings

× Expand City of Salem August Salem After Five

Come listen to live music and dance the night away! Bring a chair and blanket while enjoying food from local vendors and brews sold by P.A. Short. There are plenty of activities for children, as well.

Time: 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Location: Salem Farmers Market

Cost: $5 (children under the age of 12 are free)

Coolers, outside food, drinks, rollerblades, skateboards, and pets are not allowed on the premises.

*NO RE-ENTRY*

Friday, August 4: The Kings

Charity: Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries and Salem Roanoke County Food Pantry

Food Trucks: RC Food Truck, Dale's Diner Express, Sweet Surrender Ice Cream, The Kettle Cooker Express

Sponsored by: Pinnacle Financial Partners and Pepsi