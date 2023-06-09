Salem After Five: The Worx

× Expand City of Salem June Salem After Five

Come listen to live music and dance the night away! Bring a chair and blanket while enjoying food from local vendors and brews sold by P.A. Short. There are plenty of activities for children, as well.

Time: 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Location: Salem Farmers Market

Cost: $5 (children under the age of 12 are free)

Coolers, outside food, drinks, rollerblades, skateboards, and pets are not allowed on the premises. For additional information, call Salem Parks and Recreation at 540-375-3057.

*NO RE-ENTRY*

Friday, June 9: The Worx

Charity: Kiwanis Club of Salem

Food Trucks: Ken and Jayne’s Burgers and Dogs, Buddy's BBQ, The Kettle Cooker Express, Sweet Surrender Ice Cream

Sponsored by: Pinnacle Financial Partners and Pepsi