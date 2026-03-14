6th Annual Salem Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show -- Bringing gems, minerals, jewelry fossils, beads and meteorites from around the world.

Friday, May 22 - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Saturday, May 23 - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sunday, May 24 - 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Tickets: Adults - $8.00 | Ages 11-17 - $3.00 | Ages 10 and under - Free

Tickets good all three days and are sold at the door.