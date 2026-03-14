Salem Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show
to
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
6th Annual Salem Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show -- Bringing gems, minerals, jewelry fossils, beads and meteorites from around the world.
Friday, May 22 - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday, May 23 - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sunday, May 24 - 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tickets: Adults - $8.00 | Ages 11-17 - $3.00 | Ages 10 and under - Free
Tickets good all three days and are sold at the door.
Info
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
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