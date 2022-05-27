Salem Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show
to
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Featuring the finest Gems, Minerals, Jewelry, Fossils, Meteorites and Beads from Around the World
May 27 - 29, 2022
Fri. 10:00am - 6:00pm
Sat. 10:00am - 6:00pm
Sun. 11:00am - 4:00pm
Admission:
Ages 18 and older: $7.00
Ages 11-17: $2.00
Ages 10 and under: Free
2022 Vendors:
Amber America
Artistic Dynasty
Baron Jewelry
Bary Gems
Beads In Vogue
Bradley Prospecting
CECILIA Gems with a Smile
Dragonfly Jewelry
Higher Self Connection
J & J Jewelry
Jewelry By DeiSign
Lost Cove Minerals
May's Jewelry Gallery
Melded Mind Metaphysical
Momma's Rocks
Parallel
Peace & Laughter
Rock My Soul
Sebastians
Shelly's Traveling Rock Shop
Silver Bridge
Sticks and Stones
The Treasure Gallery of Hawaii
Unique Gems & Lapidary
Unique Jewelry & Gems
Velima Crafts