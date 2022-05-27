Salem Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show

to

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

Featuring the finest Gems, Minerals, Jewelry, Fossils, Meteorites and Beads from Around the World

May 27 - 29, 2022

Fri. 10:00am - 6:00pm

Sat. 10:00am - 6:00pm

Sun. 11:00am - 4:00pm

Admission:

Ages 18 and older: $7.00

Ages 11-17: $2.00

Ages 10 and under: Free

www.americangemshow.com 

2022 Vendors:

Amber America

Artistic Dynasty

Baron Jewelry

Bary Gems 

Beads In Vogue 

Bradley Prospecting

CECILIA Gems with a Smile 

Dragonfly Jewelry 

Higher Self Connection 

J & J Jewelry 

Jewelry By DeiSign

Lost Cove Minerals 

May's Jewelry Gallery

Melded Mind Metaphysical 

Momma's Rocks 

Parallel

Peace & Laughter

Rock My Soul 

Sebastians

Shelly's Traveling Rock Shop

Silver Bridge

Sticks and Stones

The Treasure Gallery of Hawaii 

Unique Gems & Lapidary 

Unique Jewelry & Gems

Velima Crafts

Info

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
This & That
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Salem Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show - 2022-05-27 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Salem Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show - 2022-05-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Salem Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show - 2022-05-27 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Salem Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show - 2022-05-27 19:30:00 ical