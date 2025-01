× Expand Courtesy of Salem Civic Center

Saturday, March 8: 9:00 am- 5:00 pm

Sunday, March 9: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Admission: Adult $10.00, Children under 12 with paying Adult - FREE.

Saturday admission good for both days.

NO LOADED FIREARMS - NO EXCEPTIONS.

For more information, please visit www.cegunshows.com