Salem Half Marathon, 8K, and Kids Fun Run

The City of Salem, known as "Virginia's Championship City", has hosted numerous NCAA National Championships as well as many other national and international sports tournaments. In 2016, we decided to branch out and bring that "Championship" mentality to running! The races start and finish at the Salem Farmers Market in downtown Salem, VA and take you on a scenic tour of Salem through neighborhoods, Roanoke College, and the downtown business district.

We have partnered with Blue Ridge Racing, the area's leading road race management organization to produce these events. In addition to managing the LewisGale Salem Half Marathon, Virginia's Blue Ridge 8K, and the G&H Contracting Kids Run, Blue Ridge Racing handles the race management for the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon and other regional events.

As an added bonus to running the Lewis Gale Salem Half Marathon, you will have the opportunity to earn the Virginia's Blue Ridge Triple Crown medal if you also complete the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Full or Half Marathon (in April) and the Star City Half Marathon (in November) within the same year. Is three half marathons too much for you? Run the Blue Ridge Star-K (or Relay), Salem 8K, and Star City 10K to earn the Triple Crown Sprint Series medal. This exciting race series rewards runners in the valley with some serious race medal bling and bragging rights!