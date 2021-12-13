NOW 2 DAYS!

December 11th & 12th from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm each day

Craft and Vendor Show will have unique crafters, artists, and direct sell companies. Don't buy that run of the mill gift from the mall. Come shop with us and buy that gift that the recipient will love because it is unique and you personally shop for them.

Homemade crafts and local delicacies always make great gifts & shoppers searching for these perennial favorites can find wares from more than 70 regional sellers at this year’s Salem Holiday Market.

Admission to the holiday market is free, but shoppers are encouraged to contribute to the food drive held at the event. The Salem/Roanoke County Food Bank is looking for nonperishable food items, such as peanut butter, boxed pasta, canned vegetables, and spaghetti sauce.