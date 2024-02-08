Salem Museum Speaker Series: George Washington, An American Noah

× Expand Salem Museum Salem Museum

George Washington is one of the most iconic and storied figures in all of American history. On Thursday, February 8 at 7 pm, the Salem Museum will present a talk that explores Gilbert Stuart’s famous portrait of our first President, the Lansdowne Portrait. Curiously, Stuart incorporated imagery of Noah and the Flood into the portrait, details which provide insights into how Stuart saw Washington and his vision for the new nation. The presentation will be on Zoom.

In this talk, B. Scott Crawford will share his perceptions of Gilbert Stuart’s iconic Lansdowne Portrait. With a Master's in Colonial American History, he is an engaging speaker with a passion for art, history, and teaching. Crawford's diverse career includes having served as an Adjunct Instructor at Virginia Tech, Radford University, and Virginia Western Community College, as well as Director of Education at the Taubman Museum of Art. He is currently the President and CEO of the Virginia Utility Protection Service (Virginia 811).

On July 4, 2026, the United States will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. In preparation for this significant anniversary, the Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission (VA250) is encouraging programming to commemorate the Revolution. This talk is a VA250 event.

The Salem Museum’s Thursday evening Speaker Series programs will be held on Zoom in February and March to avoid any inclement winter weather. Zoom links will be posted on the Salem Museum’s website: Salem Museum.org, on the day of the event. Programs will return to in-person in Spring.