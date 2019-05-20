Salem Museum Speaker Series: In the Fight for Freedom

Lee Hadden will share the stories of three largely unknown men from Salem who joined the army to fight in the Civil War. The three—Larkin Burwell, William Keaton, and Ellis Kile—were slaves who fled Salem, but ultimately returned after the war. They are buried in Salem’s East Hill North Cemetery, a cemetery established for African Americans in 1869, located on the hill behind the Salem Museum. On Saturday, May 25 at 10 am, Hadden and other members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will dedicate new markers for Burwell and Keaton. Both the talk and the dedication ceremony are free and open to the public.

Larkin Burwell was a private in the 127th US Colored Troops. He was born a slave near Fincastle, and in 1864 he ran away, joined the US Army in West Virginia. He was present at the siege of Petersburg, Virginia in the spring of 1864, and at the Confederate surrender at Appomattox Courthouse. Corporal William Keaton was also born a slave. He ran away and joined the Union Army, enlisting in the 43rd US Colored Troops. The 43rd was involved with intense fighting during the battle of the Crater. Keaton returned to his home in Salem, and after the war became a janitor at a local school. He was popular with the students, many of them children and grandchildren of Confederate veterans, who marveled at his stories about the war from the Union point of view.

Lee Hadden has ancestors on both sides of the Civil War. He is a retired science research and map librarian from the US Army Corps of Engineers at Ft. Belvoir, VA. Before that, he worked with the US Geological Survey, the Department of Defense (Philippines), the Department of the Army (South Korea), and the US Army Ballistic Research Laboratory (Maryland).