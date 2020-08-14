Salem Pickleball Tournament

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

All American Pickleball Tour participants receive an official APT tournament visor and towel with registration. Plus, top 3 in each skill level and age group receive one of our shiny placement medals!

Reserve your pickleball tour spot today at this link AmericanPickleballTour.com

First time playing? 🏓 No problem! APT welcomes all ages and skill levels, and provides a great opportunity to get into pickleball. 

