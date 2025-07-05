× Expand Hunter Haskins A bronze bust of Salem-area pioneer and Revolutionary War general, Andrew Lewis, on display at the Salem Museum.

The Salem Museum is pleased to unveil its latest featured exhibit, “Salem’s Hidden Hero: Andrew Lewis and the Revolutionary War.” Now open in the Main Gallery through early September. Chronicling Lewis’ life and lynchpin status in the course of the American Revolution, visitors can try on garments, handle tools, and interact with materials resembling those of Revolutionary era Virginia.

Visitors will step back in time more than 250 years ago to a colony on the brink of conflict. Following the life of Andrew Lewis – a pioneering resident of what would one day be Salem and who led western Virginia’s militia in its fight to secure frontier settlements – this exhibit showcases the life story of an unsung Revolutionary War hero who helped expel the British from Virginia and shape a foundling nation in its infancy. Examine a handwritten account of an eyewitness to Lewis in battle, observe authentic swords and muskets used during the Revolution, and discover the hidden legacy of this larger-than-life figure.

Unique to this exhibit are the extensive hands-on clothing, tools, and books displayed throughout the gallery. Visitors can dress like a British redcoat, don a workingman’s jacket, put on a hat identical to Martha Washington’s, or handle an embroidered apron. In the aroma station, participants can put their noses to the test and compare the smells of common Colonial kitchens ingredients. Visitors can even hold a replica musket and drill like Revolutionary soldiers did!

Thanks to the Helen S. and Charles G. Patterson, Jr. Charitable Foundation Trust and the Robertson Endowment for Exhibits and Events for making this exhibit possible.

Come and see “Salem’s Hidden Hero: Andrew Lewis and the Revolutionary War” at the Salem Museum, open Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM!