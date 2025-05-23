Salem Spring Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show

to

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Shop vendors from across the country and find gems, minerals, jewelry, fossils, beads and meteorites from around the world.

Admission:

  • Adults 18+ $8.00
  • Ages 11 - 7 $3.00
  • Ages 10 and under FREE

Tickets Good All Three Days

Tickets At the Door

Shop vendors from across the country and find gems, minerals, jewelry, fossils, beads and meteorites from around the world.

Info

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
This & That
to
Google Calendar - Salem Spring Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show - 2025-05-23 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Salem Spring Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show - 2025-05-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Salem Spring Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show - 2025-05-23 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Salem Spring Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show - 2025-05-23 10:00:00 ical