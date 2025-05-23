Salem Spring Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show
to
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
×
American Gen Show
Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Shop vendors from across the country and find gems, minerals, jewelry, fossils, beads and meteorites from around the world.
Admission:
- Adults 18+ $8.00
- Ages 11 - 7 $3.00
- Ages 10 and under FREE
Tickets Good All Three Days
Tickets At the Door
Shop vendors from across the country and find gems, minerals, jewelry, fossils, beads and meteorites from around the world.
Info
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
This & That