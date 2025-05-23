Salem Spring Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show

× Expand American Gen Show

Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Shop vendors from across the country and find gems, minerals, jewelry, fossils, beads and meteorites from around the world.

Admission:

Adults 18+ $8.00

Ages 11 - 7 $3.00

Ages 10 and under FREE

Tickets Good All Three Days

Tickets At the Door

Shop vendors from across the country and find gems, minerals, jewelry, fossils, beads and meteorites from around the world.