Salsa Noke: Holiday Pajamas Dance Party
to
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
The Spot on Kirk
Get your holiday pajamas or sweaters. It's that time of year again!!
DJ Edgar - Salsa/Bachata/Kiz/Reaggeton/Merengue/Cumbia, etc.
Saturday, December 20, 2025
- Doors - 7:30 PM | Starts - 8:00 PM
- Group Lesson - 8:00-8:30 PM
- Holiday Dance Party - 8:30-11:00 PM
Click here to purchase tickets.
- $8 Advance (+fee)
- $12 at the Door with HOLIDAY PAJAMAS
- $15 at the Door without PJs
Info
Concerts & Live Music