Salsa Noke: Holiday Pajamas Dance Party

to

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Get your holiday pajamas or sweaters. It's that time of year again!!

‍DJ Edgar - Salsa/Bachata/Kiz/Reaggeton/Merengue/Cumbia, etc.

Saturday, December 20, 2025

  • Doors - 7:30 PM | Starts - 8:00 PM
  • Group Lesson - 8:00-8:30 PM
  • Holiday Dance Party - 8:30-11:00 PM

‍Click here to purchase tickets.

  • $8 Advance (+fee)
  • $12 at the Door with HOLIDAY PAJAMAS
  • $15 at the Door without PJs

Info

Concerts & Live Music
