Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels

Thu 11/14

Opening Act - Kind Hearted Strangers | 6:00 pm - Doors | 7:00 pm - Showtime

Location: Main Theatre

General Admission: $20 + tax Advance, $25 + tax Day of Show

Sam Burchfield’s latest record ‘Scoundrel’ begins a new saga. The record dives into 11 tales of greed, betrayal, desire, heartache, despair- and redemption. “We recorded these songs on my friend’s farm in South Georgia, tracking live in the same room. It felt right,” Sam recalls of the pre-pandemic recording sessions. “It’s nice to finally have this record out. It’s sort of a marker of a new chapter for me. A new sound, a new direction, and a return to my roots really.” Ironically, the album artwork is an early 1900s photo of ‘Sam Burchfield, a veteran moonshiner of the Appalachians.’ A very distant Great-uncle, Burchfield claims.

Sam grew up in Seneca, South Carolina, with roots in eastern Tennessee and western Carolina. Burchfield was raised on the mountains, and it’s an evident theme throughout his two EPs and two full length records. Reconnecting to the earth, and reconnecting to each other is the underlying passion that pushes the young songwriter to carry on. Sam is now settled in Jasper, GA with his lovely wife (artist Pip the Pansy) and newborn son.