Jefferson Center Presents: Sam Grisman Project

Sam Grisman is the son of David Grisman, a legendary bluegrass musician who collaborated with Jerry Garcia on a number of albums in the early 1990’s. The music they made blended Grisman’s mixture of bluegrass and Hot Club jazz with Garcia’s love of old-time and traditional tunes.

Sam, who is an accomplished bassist in his own right, is taking the Sam Grisman Project on the road to showcase the music of his father and Jerry Garcia, accompanied by a troupe of impressive players with roots in Portland, New York, and New Orleans. Whether you came of age listening to Grisman-Garcia, or this is your first introduction to their music, this ensemble will bring the Grateful Dawg sound to life.

