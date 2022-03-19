Samara Joy

With a voice as smooth as velvet, Samara Joy’s star seems to rise with each performance. Following her winning the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, she has been featured in the most important jazz venues. A delightful young singer with natural instincts and the voice to match, she will be supported by the masterful guitar playing of Pasquale Grasso and his trio.

