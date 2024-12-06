× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

And you may find yourself in a beautiful church. And you may find yourself at a Talking Heads Tribute show. And you may ask yourself, "Why did this take so long?"

Same As It Ever Was, a 7-piece outfit of Knoxville musicians, came together in the Summer of 2004 out of their mutual love and respect for the music of the Talking Heads. Over the years the band has performed extensively, and now nearly have the entire Talking Heads catalog at their fingertips. They bring the excitement and energy of everything from ’77 to Naked, and all the B-sides in between. SAIEW aims to maintain the integrity of the Talking Heads’ groundbreaking music, while also bringing their own panache and energy to the game, allowing space to stretch and bend these arrangements in the moment. Whether the music of the Talking Heads moves your mind, your body, or both simultaneously, it’s going to be a party any way you slice it.

FOOD TRUCK: KEFI - Greek Food with Passion

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.