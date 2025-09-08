Same As It Ever Was - Talking Heads Tribute

× Expand Courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary

This must be the place on New Year's Eve when Same As It Ever Was helps us ring in another one for the books! Special guests Mojo Sauce Hornsmen will be on hand to spice things up.

Because the Talking Heads will most likely never tour again, there is Same As It Ever Was - The Ultimate Talking Heads Tribute. This seven-piece band brings the excitement and energy of everything from ’77, to Stop Making Sense, all the way to Naked.

Forged in the heart of a dying Sun, Mojo Sauce Hornsmen is a highly skilled team whose mission is clear: Enhance your sound.

Doors: 6:30PM | Show: 8:00PM

Tickets:

General Admission (All Ages) - $61.45, Standing room only

Mobility Accessible Admission (All Ages) - $61.45, MORE INFO

Stool Seating (All Ages) - $77.65, Tall stool seats arranged at tables of 6-8 people on the main floor

Bench Seating (All Ages) - $88.45, MORE INFO

Mezzanine Seating (All Ages) - SOLD OUT

