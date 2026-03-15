Same As It Ever Was - Talking Heads Tribute

Black Dog Salvage 902 13th Street SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

5PTS Outdoors at The Dog Bowl is taking that ride to nowhere with Same As It Ever Was - the definitive tribute to The Talking Heads. And it's alright, baby, it's alright.

Because the Talking Heads will most likely never tour again, there is Same As It Ever Was - The Ultimate Talking Heads Tribute. This seven-piece band brings the excitement and energy of everything from ’77 to Stop Making Sense, all the way to Naked.

Kids 12 & under are FREE!

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Black Dog Salvage 902 13th Street SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Concerts & Live Music
540-795-5618
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