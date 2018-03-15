Sammy Miller and The Congregation ARE ON A MISSION TO PUT THE GENEROSITY BACK INTO JAZZ AND BRING ART BACK TO THE PEOPLE. A native of Los Angeles, Grammy nominated drummer Sammy Miller has become known for his unique maturity and relentless focus on making music that "feels good" as a drummer, singer and bandleader. Upon completing his Master’s at The Juilliard School, Sammy formed his ensemble, The Congregation. As a band they are focused on sharing the power of community through their music—joyful jazz. While independently the band members have performed/recorded with notable artist including Wynton Marsalis, O.A.R, Iron and Wine, Joshua Redman, Lee Fields, Jason Moran at venues including the White House, Lincoln Center, and the Hollywood Bowl they have opted to stick together to create globally conscious music with the intention to spread joy throughout the world. read more at http://www.jeffcenter.org/sammymiller