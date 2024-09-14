× Expand Image Credit: The (Bronze) Wax Monuments Series, 2022, various dimensions Image Credit: The (Bronze) Wax Monuments Series, 2022, various dimensions

Sandy Williams IV - Freedom is Not a Metaphor

Olin Gallery

September 13 - December 8, 2024

Opening Reception September 13, 6-8pm

"Freedom is Not a Metaphor" by Sandy Williams IV presents a collection of works spanning photography, sculptures, research, and installations. Through personal narratives and historical contexts, the exhibition invites viewers to reconsider the construction and contestation of memory. Williams intertwines family portraits with discussions on public space, challenging conventional narratives and encouraging dialogue on agency and historical injustices. Their innovative approach, seen in works like The Time Ruler series, prompts reflection on collective memory and cultural moments.

The exhibition serves as a platform for diverse voices to engage with the complexities of public memory, advocating for reconciliation and collective healing. By highlighting struggles against oppressive systems and emphasizing liberation and justice, Williams reminds viewers of our collective strength and the potential for transformative change. "Freedom is Not a Metaphor" prompts us to confront our shared consciousness and envision a more inclusive and just society built upon a deeper understanding of our history and identity.

In collaboration with the Center for Studying Structures of Race, funding for this exhibition is provided by the Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo Center for Art at Roanoke College

www.sandywilliamsiv.com