Santa's Winter Wonderland
Children and adults alike will have a chance to see and enjoy a fantastic light display and interact with Santa and Mrs. Claus in a one-of-a-kind, drive-thru holiday experience.
PLUS, there will be special appearances from Clifford the Big Red Dog, The Roanoke Grinch, Pippy Pinewood and Jingle.
DATES: Friday, December 8 - Saturday, December 23
(Closed Mondays & Tuesdays)
Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays - See Mr. & Mrs. Claus!
December 14 through 17 - Guest appearance by Clifford The Big Red Dog
December 10, 17 & 23 - Guest appearance by The Roanoke Grinch
Wednesdays are Just Lights Nights
TIMES:
6 - 9 p.m.
LOCATION:
Blue Ridge PBS - 1215 McNeil Dr. SW, Roanoke, VA
(Behind Virginia Western Community College)
Free admission, although donations gladly accepted!