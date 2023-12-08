Santa's Winter Wonderland

Children and adults alike will have a chance to see and enjoy a fantastic light display and interact with Santa and Mrs. Claus in a one-of-a-kind, drive-thru holiday experience.

PLUS, there will be special appearances from Clifford the Big Red Dog, The Roanoke Grinch, Pippy Pinewood and Jingle.

DATES: Friday, December 8 - Saturday, December 23

(Closed Mondays & Tuesdays)

Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays - See Mr. & Mrs. Claus!

December 14 through 17 - Guest appearance by Clifford The Big Red Dog

December 10, 17 & 23 - Guest appearance by The Roanoke Grinch

Wednesdays are Just Lights Nights

TIMES:

6 - 9 p.m.

LOCATION:

Blue Ridge PBS - 1215 McNeil Dr. SW, Roanoke, VA

(Behind Virginia Western Community College)

Free admission, although donations gladly accepted!