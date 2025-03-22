Sarah Hanahan Quartet

× Expand Courtesy of Jefferson Center

Sarah Hanahan is a rising jazz saxophonist based in New York City. A graduate of the Jackie McLean Institute of Jazz and The Juilliard School, she has studied under jazz luminaries like Abraham Burton and Billy Drummond. Sarah has performed with renowned musicians such as Jeff “Tain” Watts and Dee Dee Bridgewater, and regularly plays at NYC venues like Smalls Jazz Club and Birdland Jazz Club. She tours nationally and

internationally with various ensembles and was featured in NPR's Jazz Night in America's Youngbloods series. Her upcoming album, featuring Marc Cary and Dee Dee Bridgewater, will be released under Jazz at Lincoln Center’s label, Blue Engine, in spring 2024.

GENERAL ADMISSION: $35

*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.