Sarah Shook & The Disarmers w. Chloe Kimes

Check out the "high lonesome" sound of Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, incorporating country-punk, twang, and outlaw country, this Fall at the church. "Coors Light" singer-songwriter Chloe Kimes kicks off the night.

It’s obvious listening to Sarah Shook and the Disarmers’ clear-eyed, biting, and unafraid songs that integrity is the most important thing to the Chapel Hill, North Carolina, country-punk outfit. “A lot of artists are in this industry for fame, recognition, and money but those things don’t mean anything to me,” says bandleader River Shook. “Songwriting is it for me. It’s the only real healthy coping mechanism I've ever had. It’s life-saving. I don't care about any superficial things when I’m making a record.” On their resonant fourth album Revelations, produced by Shook and out March 29 via Thirty Tigers, these raw and resilient tracks come first. Throughout, Shook’s deft storytelling documents regular people getting by and keeping on, all presented without filter or pretension.

Chloe Kimes is a Michigan native singer, songwriter and bandleader currently based in Nashville, TN. In 2022 Kimes independently released her debut album which was voted "Listener's Choice Album of the Year" by her home-state's WYCE Radio as well as landing her a spot on NPR Music's Top Ten Nashville Artists on the Rise. More recently, she released her new single "Coors Light" following its viral popularity garnering millions of listeners across her social media.

FOOD TRUCK: KEFI - Greek Food with Passion

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.