Sarai Sibéal

The Grandin Theatre 1310 Grandin Road Southwest, Roanoke, Virginia 24015

Sarah Bowles, also known as Sarai Sibéal, is a native Roanoker. Merging electro-soul with R&B and world music influences, Sarah crafts a mesmerizing fusion of sound that captivates and engages the audience. Sarah is accompanied by Cameron McLaughlin on bass, Willis Greenstreet on guitar and saxophone, Sam Lunsford on Drums, Vladimir Espinosa on Congas and Percussion, Janiah Allen on drums, and John Pence on keys.

Info

