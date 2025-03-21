× Expand Courtesy of The Spot on Kirk

Sarai Sibéal is a singer/songwriter whose music combines elements of electro-soul, R&B, disco and world music. Her Band consists of Cameron McLaughlin on Bass, Sam Lunsford on Drums, Willis Greenstreet & Chris Blankenship on Guitar, Vladimir Espinosa on congas and percussion and Melody Mundaca on vocals!

Come out and celebrate the Spring Equinox and listen to some Poetry written and performed by Dawnbee Fair & Melody Mundaca!

DJ Grand Total will kick the night off with his vinyl/digital hybrid setup playing funk, hip-hop, disco, electronic, and light house music.

Friday, March 21st, 2025

Doors + DJ Starts 7:30 | Band Starts 8:00

$12 Advance | $15 Day of Show