Sarai Sibéal Album Release Party

Sarah Bowles, also known as Sarai Sibéal, is a native Roanoker. She is a singer/songwriter and producer whose music combines electro-soul elements with R&B, & world music. Sarah and Jamiel Allen co-produced her debut album, Tapua (Taboo) releasing November 11th. Jamiel also composed the majority of the music and mixed the final product. Willis Greenstreet, Sam Lunsford, Matthew Bowles, and Chris Blankenship can be heard playing and or singing back-ups. The song “Secrets” features local poet Ashley Rhame’s original work. All the songs on the album were written between 2015-2022.

"﻿Come Get It Baby" on Spotify

S﻿aturday, November 11th, 2023

D﻿oors 7:30PM | Starts 8:00PM

$﻿12 Advance | $15 Day of Show