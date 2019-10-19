A Saturday Morning with Your Thrivent Community & God's Pit Crew

The members of Thrivent Financial are partnering with God’s Pit Crew in Roanoke, VA for an incredible service opportunity and a morning of inspiration. Volunteers are needed and all are welcome.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 19 from 10:00am-11:30am in the Advance Auto Parts Auditorium at the Taubman Museum of Art. You do not have to be a member of Thrivent to volunteer.

Thrivent members, guests and community volunteers will hear from Julie Burnett, Blessing Bucket Program Director at God’s Pit Crew regarding their "Be the Blessing" program alongside a performance and photo opportunity with Phil & Phil’us Blessing Bucket characters. At the end of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a Thrivent Generosity Experience packing event and lead the launch of Disaster Relief First Aid Kits for the Blessing Bucket program at God’s Pit Crew where 1,500 First Aid Kits will be packed.

In lieu of a registration fee, event attendees are encouraged to make a donation to a God’s Pit Crew representative at the event or through the Thrivent Choice® platform by designating Thrivent Choice Dollars® to God’s Pit Crew. God's Pit Crew will also have T-shirts available at the event for purchase.

Family friendly event. Causal dress attire. It is recommended that you wear comfortable clothing/shoes since this event does include a hands-on service opportunity. Locally-roasted craft beverages and pastries from Morning Brew Coffee Co. will be served. No products will be sold at this event. For additional event details, visit https://a-saturday-morning-with-your-thrivent-community.eventbrite.com

If you would like to volunteer to help with this event, please contact Stephanie Leiser with the Blue Ridge Group – Thrivent Financial at (540)491-9993 ext. 2 or stephanie.leiser@thrivent.com

Volunteers are greatly appreciated!

This event is being led by the Blue Ridge Group - Thrivent Financial and their team of financial representatives. Thrivent’s purpose is to serve members and society by guiding both to be wise with money and live generously.

