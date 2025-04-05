× Expand Historical Society of Western Virginia Saturday at the Station: 18th Century Edition

Saturday at the Station is back in April!

This spring Saturday at the Station travels back in time to the 18th Century! From 11am to 2pm all admission is just $3 and visitors can experience the 18th Century through playing games, trying on clothing, and enjoying the sensory stations in our exhibits. See history come to life as the Fincastle Company living history interpreters will be at the museum!