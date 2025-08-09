× Expand Historical Society of Western Virginia Saturday at the Station: Transportation Edition

Saturday, August 9

Roanoke History & O. Winston Link Museum

$3 ADMISSION FOR EVERYONE BETWEEN 11 & 2

Fun for the whole family!

Celebrate the end of summer with the Roanoke History & O. Winston Link Museum's quarterly Celebration at the Station - Transportation edition!

Between 11am & 2pm join the museum for reduced admission, kids crafts, LEGO interactives with the LEGO Masters at Building Buddies, and tours of OWL's caboose! Check out the two new exhibitions: "Built to Better the Best: OWL & the Marketing of the Kaiser Frazer Car" and "Link Reimagined in LEGOS." A Kaiser Manhattan, a Studebaker, an Avanti, and a Rambler Rebel will be onsite in the museum' parking lot - so come check out the exhibits, and see the cars that were the competition for Kaiser Frazer car in the 1950s!

Saturday at the Station: Transportation edition is generously sponsored by Duncan Imports & Classics and Building Buddies.