Historical Society of Western Virginia Saturday at the Station: Winter Edition

Get out of the cold and come into the museum in the old passenger station!

Saturday at the Station is back for its Winter Edition! On Saturday, February 8 from 11am to 2pm, all admissions to the Roanoke History/O. Winston Link Museum will be just $3. During this time, winter themed craft/activity stations will be set up, there will be story time on the half hour, and check out our new exhibits, which are full of fun and interesting interactives.