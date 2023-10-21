Saturdays on the Lawn

Two and a Half Sisters 1405 Grandin Rd , Roanoke, Virginia 24015

Join us for Saturdays on the Lawn for our third lawn event! Come on out and shop these amazing vendors-

Sugar Heart Baking Co

Blume Handmade (formally known at Innerbloom Clay Co)

Mary's Palette

Colors By Jackie

Avni Patel Jewelry

Prints by Sarah

Fechko Farmhouse Candle Shop

Info

Markets
540-491-9787
