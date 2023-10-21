Saturdays on the Lawn
to
Two and a Half Sisters 1405 Grandin Rd , Roanoke, Virginia 24015
Mary’s Palette - Blume Handmade- Sugarheart Baking Co - Prints By Sarah - 1
Join us for Saturdays on the Lawn for our third lawn event! Come on out and shop these amazing vendors-
Sugar Heart Baking Co
Blume Handmade (formally known at Innerbloom Clay Co)
Mary's Palette
Colors By Jackie
Avni Patel Jewelry
Prints by Sarah
Fechko Farmhouse Candle Shop
Markets