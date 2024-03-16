Saturdays on the Lawn
to
Two and A Half Sisters 1405 Grandin Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
×
Two and a Half Sisters
Saturdays on the Lawn - 1
Saturdays on the Lawn
Join us for our first Saturdays on the Lawn for 2024! We are excited to host a wide variety of vendors on the lawn this year. This event is from 10:00am-4:00pm and free to attend. Come and shop local and small.
Shop with-
Hannalei LLC
Bay & Branch Plant Designs
Brook Ludy Art
Mountain View Candle
Star City Boutique
Boho Bake
Hippie Bits
Colors by Jackie
Info
Two and A Half Sisters 1405 Grandin Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
Art & Exhibitions, Markets