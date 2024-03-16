Saturdays on the Lawn

Two and A Half Sisters 1405 Grandin Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24015

Join us for our first Saturdays on the Lawn for 2024! We are excited to host a wide variety of vendors on the lawn this year. This event is from 10:00am-4:00pm and free to attend. Come and shop local and small.

Shop with-

Hannalei LLC

Bay & Branch Plant Designs

Brook Ludy Art

Mountain View Candle

Star City Boutique

Boho Bake

Hippie Bits

Colors by Jackie

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Markets
5404919787
