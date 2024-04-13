Saturdays on the Lawn
to
Two and A Half Sisters 1405 Grandin Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
Two and A Half Sisters
April 13th Saturdays on the Lawn
Join us for Saturdays on the Lawn at Two and A Half Sisters on April 13th from 10:00-4:00! We are so excited about this group of vendors, and you will see some familiar faces as well as amazing new ones!
Join us and shop for jewelry, pottery, candles, art, plants and more! Check out our vendors-
Valley Menagerie
Around Ashley's Table Candle Shop
Big Love Handles Ceramics
Mary's Pallet
Avonlea Treasures
Wabi Sabi Botanics
Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Markets