Saturdays on the Lawn

Two and A Half Sisters 1405 Grandin Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24015

Join us for Saturdays on the Lawn at Two and A Half Sisters on April 13th from 10:00-4:00! We are so excited about this group of vendors, and you will see some familiar faces as well as amazing new ones!

Join us and shop for jewelry, pottery, candles, art, plants and more! Check out our vendors-

Valley Menagerie

Around Ashley's Table Candle Shop

Big Love Handles Ceramics

Mary's Pallet

Avonlea Treasures

Wabi Sabi Botanics

Info

Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Markets
540-491-9787
