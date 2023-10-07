× Expand Saturdays on the Lawn Saturdays on the Lawn

Join us for the second weekend of Saturdays on the Lawn! We are excited to have another set of wonderful vendors. This event is free to the public!

This event will take place on the front lawn of Two and A Half Sisters at 1405 Grandin Rd. SW. Roanoke, VA 24015.

Shop from-

A New Leaf

Boho Bake

The Slap Shop

Avni Patel Jewelry

Hannalei Jewelry

Robins Wreaths

Colors by Jackie

Fechko Farmhouse Candle Shop