Saturdays on the Lawn
to
Two and A Half Sisters 1405 Grandin Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
×
Saturdays on the Lawn
Saturdays on the Lawn
Join us for the second weekend of Saturdays on the Lawn! We are excited to have another set of wonderful vendors. This event is free to the public!
This event will take place on the front lawn of Two and A Half Sisters at 1405 Grandin Rd. SW. Roanoke, VA 24015.
Shop from-
A New Leaf
Boho Bake
The Slap Shop
Avni Patel Jewelry
Hannalei Jewelry
Robins Wreaths
Colors by Jackie
Fechko Farmhouse Candle Shop
Info
Two and A Half Sisters 1405 Grandin Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
Crafts, Home & Garden